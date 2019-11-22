Everyone relax, Baby Yoda Mandalorian merch is on the way

If Baby Yoda occupies a large chunk of property inside your head after watching just two episodes of The Mandalorian , you're not alone. And if you were dejected to discover, after vigorous Googling, that there was no merch anywhere for this mini green angel, get in line. As Jon Favreau told Entertainment Tonight, “there are characters that aren’t part of the promotional material" for the DisneyPlus series, which helped avoid spoilers. “I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogues and things like that.”

But, our wait is almost over, Baby Yoda disciples. CNBC reports that merch is on its way and will arrive in time for the holiday season.

Sign up to Disney Plus here, complete with a seven-day trial.

Apparel and accessories will soon be available for "The Child" (which is what Disney is currently calling the best Star Wars character ever) at Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic, and Box Lunch, plus the Disney Store, ShopDisney, and at the Disney Parks. That's a lot of places to get your hands on some adorable merch, but what exactly will be available for you to throw money at? As of right now, we've only seen some t-shirt art, but the possibilities are boundless. Plushies, Funkos, dog t-shirts, baby strollers - I can think of hundreds of things that should have little Yoda boy on them that I would buy without hesitation.

Baby Yoda/The Child merch "could arrive as early as Friday" at outlets like Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl's, Macy's and Hot Topic. There are already two officially licensed tees for sale on Amazon right now, check them out below.

More products will arrive at the Disney Story, ShopDisney, and at Disney Parks before the holidays, plus there'll be presales for toys and plushies (yes!) available in the next few weeks. There's no word yet on when that merchandise will ship out, but we're all hoping it's soon.

Even though the wait for The Child merch felt like an eternity, the element of surprise was a big deal for Favreau, who further hinted that there are more twists to come that haven’t been spoiled by Funkos or figures: “We really wanted to be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watched the show there are new twists and secrets that come out. But that requires a lot of restraint from the people that are footing the people saying they are going to hold back on certain things.”

It makes sense that Disney is capitalizing on this breakout character's popularity - the powers-that-be wouldn’t want to turn down a Scrooge McDuck pile of money in the lead up to Christmas – especially if the pitter patter of tiny Force feet sticks around until the tail-end of The Mandalorian release schedule.

Need something else to watch after the Mandalorian? Here are the best shows on Disney Plus. And keep an eye out for our Black Friday TV deals so you can watch Baby Yoda on an even bigger screen.