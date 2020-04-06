Mafia 2 Definitive Edition remaster is on the way according to a Korean ratings board

A remaster of Mafia 2 known as Mafia 2: Definitive Edition is in the works according to a Korean games rating board.

As spotted by Gematsu , the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated the 2K's open-world gangster fest, in what appears to be a remastered version of the original 2010 release. While it doesn't reveal which consoles the remaster will land on, it looks likely to launch on both PS4 and Xbox One.

It's been quiet for some time on the Mafia front since Mafia 3 released back in 2016. Many consider the second game in the series to be the best of the bunch, with the third installment generally perceived as not quite living up to its predecessor.

In Mafia 2 you take on the role of gangster Vito Scaletta who's started to earn himself a reputation in Empire Bay where the game's set. Alongside his sidekick buddy Joe, Vito sets out to work and prove himself to the Mafia to reap the rewards of a life of crime.

But of course, if you dive straight into the world of organized crime, there's going to be some consequences. Taking inspiration from the Mafia in popular culture, Mafia 2 is initially set during World War 2 before seeing the world transform into the 50s boom of hot rod cars and greasers, with some fantastic era-appropriate music to enjoy.

It definitely has an open-world feel, with memorable characters and quite the action-packed story. We don't yet know when this remastered version will release, or on what platforms just yet, but knowing it's in the pipeline is more than welcome news.

