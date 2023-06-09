Madden NFL 24 pre-order guide, including deluxe edition and where to get the game in time for release

Another year, another Madden to invest hundreds of hours into. Madden NFL 24 was officially revealed by EA in June 2023 with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen confirmed as the cover athlete the very same day. Better yet, pre-orders are now live meaning you can secure a copy in time for its release date.

Madden NFL 24 will be available in three different versions: Standard, Deluxe and EA Play Pro. It will also be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, so there's a lot to break down here. Additionally, each version has different bonuses with Deluxe and EA Play Pro even giving you early access to the game.

The good news is that anyone who picks up the game on a last-gen console – PS4 or Xbox One – will be able to upgrade to next-gen at no extra cost. Considering that the price of Madden NFL 24 is now $69.99/£59.99 across all platforms for the standard version, this is a little something. Pre-orders for Madden NFL 24 can be found at Amazon US now if you are after a quick reference.

For everything else, we are rounding up all the latest Madden NFL 24 pre-order deals that the web has to offer below. These will be regularly updated right up until its August 18th launch date, so keep checking back in for the best offers.

Madden NFL 24 Standard Edition - $69.99 / £59.99

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition - $99.99 / £89.99

Madden NFL 24 EA Play - $14.99/£14.99 monthly or $99.99/£89.99 annual

Where to pre-order Madden NFL

Where to pre-order Madden NFL 24 in the US

Madden NFL 24 (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the US. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (PS4) | $69.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 version of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the US. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) | $69.99 at Amazon

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the US. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (PC) | $69.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the US. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Madden NFL 24 in the UK

Madden NFL 24 (PS5) | £69.99 £64.85 at Amazon

Save £5 - Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the UK. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (PS4) | £69.99 £64.85 at ShopTo

Save £5 - Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 version of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the UK. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) | £69.99 £64.85 at ShopTo

Save £5 - Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the UK. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (PC) | £59.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the UK. This is the Standard Edition which includes a Josh Allen Elite Player item. a choice of two strategy items (one offense and one defense), NFL Marble Bills Gear. You can also get a limited-time AKA Player Item if you order by July 22nd, 2023. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition

Where to pre-order Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition in the US

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition (PS5) | $99.99 at PS Store

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition are now live at the PS Store but no retailers yet. This version includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition (PS4) | $99.99 at PS Store

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 version of Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition are now live at the PS Store but no retailers as of yet. This version includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) | $99.99 at Microsoft Store

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One version of Madden NFL 24 are now live at the Microsoft Store but no retailers yet. This version includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (PC) | $69.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the US. This is the Deluxe Edition which includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023. Also available: Epic Store

Where to pre-order Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition in the UK

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition (PS5) | £99.99 at PS Store

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version of Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition are now live in the UK at the PS Store but no other retailers yet. This version includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition (PS4) | £99.99 at PS Store

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 version of Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition are now live in the UK at the PS Store but no other retailers yet. This version includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) | £99.99 at PS Store

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition are now live in the UK at the Microsoft Store but no other retailers yet. This version includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023.

Madden NFL 24 (PC) | £89.99 at Steam

Pre-orders for the PC version (digital) of Madden NFL 24 are now live in the UK. This is the Deluxe Edition which includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as 4,600 Madden Points and three-day early access to the game starting August 15th, 2023. Also available: Epic Store

How to get Madden NFL 24 via EA Play Pro

An EA Play Pro membership (via the EA app) gives you unlimited access to EA titles as soon as they release with lots of extra benefits and rewards for subscribing. There is also a library of deluxe edition games ready for playing, the chance to try out selected new-release games before launch for up to 10 hours of playtime which will then carry over if you purchase the game, alongside a 10% member discount on EA digital purchases.

The membership cost for EA Play Pro is $14.99/£14.99 a month or $99.99/£89.99 a year. Anyone that is signed up will be able to access Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition on launch day.

Madden NFL 24 Official Reveal Trailer

