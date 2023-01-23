​​​​M. Night Shyamalan wants you to watch Knock at the Cabin in a theater, not on your iPad

Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film, sees a family's vacation turn into a nightmare when their stay at a remote cabin is interrupted by a menacing group of strangers, who believe that the only way to save the world from apocalypse is if one member of the family sacrifices their life.
The film will be a theatrical exclusive; Shyamalan is a keen advocate for the cinema viewing experience. His last film Old suffered from pandemic delays and disappointing box office, but he insists that Knock at the Cabin is a piece best enjoyed in the company of fellow cinema-goers.
"Let me be super-clear, audiences are dying to come to movie theatres to see great movies," he says in the upcoming issue of SFX magazine, which features Star Trek: Picard on the cover. "That's all there is to it. If you released Home Alone today, it would still be a gigantic hit. If you released Back To The Future today, it'd be gigantic. And I think the industry is starting to see this, after getting distracted by the streamers and the pandemic. There's nothing like it – a bunch of 500 strangers coming together to watch a story together, to not multitask and commit themselves. It's just a deeper experience."
Ben Aldridge, who plays one of the family's fathers, echoes this sentiment. "This is an extremely thought-provoking popcorn film, and I don't think you get many of them," he says. "When I watched it I thought this is a blockbuster, but it's also asking deep and terrifying questions about truth versus belief. Does believing in something make it real? It's about the state of world politics, the far-right and conspiracy groups, and the fact that none of us believes the same things. I think it plays upon all those things."
Shyamalan sums it up: "Do I want you watching Knock at the Cabin on a treadmill with your iPad? No, I don't."
