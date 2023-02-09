Idris Elba and Andy Serkis go to head to head in first trailer for Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun

The first trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun is here – and Idris Elba is officially back in action.

A feature-length sequel to the award-winning BBC drama, Luther: The Fallen Sun sees a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath (Andy Serkis) who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Jess Liaudin, Samuel Winner, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

In the trailer, we see Luther encounter Serkis's villainous David Robey, a murderer and expert hacker – and the stakes are higher than ever.

"I don’t think I’ve come across anything quite as dark for a long time," Serkis told Total Film, speaking on his character. "And I thought: ‘In fact, do I really actually at this point in the world and time and my life, want to go down this particular rabbit hole of something that’s so hard to fathom in humanity?"

The film is written by Neil Cross – creator of the flagship series – and directed by Jamie Payne (The Hour). The show ran on BBC One for five seasons before ending in 2019. Luther received eleven Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including four for Elba for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

Luther is set to hit select theaters in February before arriving on Netflix on March 10.

