Luke Cage showrunner reacts to apparent Disney Plus tribute removal: "Why do this?"

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has responded to the apparent removal of a tribute to Reg E. Cathey on Disney Plus.

Cathey played Cage's father in the series, and died at the age of 59 before the second season was released on Netflix. The tribute was originally at the end of the season 2 finale, and said: "In Memoriam Reg E. Cathey Forward Always"

"I mean, why do this?" Coker wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Reg E. Cathey was part of the heart and soul of Season Two. We didn't feel obligated to dedicate the season to him just because he died -- we felt obligated because we loved him and he was a galvanizing force."

No explanation has been given for why the tribute is no longer included in the season 2 finale. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Disney for comment and will update this article accordingly.

This isn't the first time a Marvel show has been seemingly edited on Disney Plus, either. The Punisher season 2 finale is missing a Stan Lee tribute, potentially because the moment came immediately after Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle brutally killed some criminals. A different, less violent version of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was also mistakenly uploaded to the service, but has since been fixed.

Luke Cage is one of the Marvel Netflix shows that has made the jump from that streamer to Disney Plus as part of the newly-named Defenders Saga. Whether the shows are MCU canon or not remains to be seen – but Charlie Cox's Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin had a role in Hawkeye.

You can stream the Defenders Saga on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) now, and see our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.