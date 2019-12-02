Luigi's Mansion 3 is just $48.99 in this scarily good Cyber Monday deal

The Cyber Monday game deals are finally beginning to wrap up, but you still have enough time to make good on some of the best offers still out there.

Take this saving from eBay on Luigi's Mansion 3, one of the best Switch games and best games of 2019 we've had the pleasure of playing. The online retailer is currently slashing $11 off the title's usual price tag of $60, saving you 20% for a limited time only.

Luigi's Mansion 3 only released a month ago, and anyone who knows Nintendo will know that the company rarely, if ever, discounts its games at all, especially those that have only just launched. That makes a deal like this, a brand new Switch exclusive selling for under $49, something of a rare gem, so you'd be wise to make good on it while eBay still has stock left available.

If spooky hotels and green plumbers aren't your thing, we've also got a list of every Switch game available in the Cyber Monday sales right now, or have a look at the links below to discover more retailers currently slashing prices for the deals season. We promise you won't be disappointed.

