Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20.

The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.

The animated series is executive produced by David Fincher, as well as Deadpool director Tim Miller, and Mindhunter executive producer Joshua Donen. Fincher and Miller were originally developing a reboot of Heavy Metal, the animated sci-fi movie released in 1981, but the project eventually became Love, Death & Robots instead. Season 1 of the show premiered in 2019, with season 2 following in 2021 – between them, the two seasons accrued nine Creative Arts Emmys, including winning Outstanding Short Form Animated Program twice.

Elsewhere in Netflix's animated output, Big Mouth has been renewed for season 7, while its spin-off series Human Resources has been renewed for season 2. Big Mouth season 5 premiered in November 2021 and season 6 is coming later this year, while Human Resources season 1 was released in March 2022.