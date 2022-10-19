Looks like Deadpool is coming to Marvel's strategy game Midnight Suns

The upcoming Marvel strategy game Midnight Suns seems to be teasing Deadpool as its latest roster addition.

The official Midnight Suns Twitter account has been renamed #DeadpoolSuns, and there's a new teaser featuring Deadpool - who seems to be voiced once again by Uncharted actor Nolan North - demanding that he be added to the game. "That's right, POOL-heads! make your voices heard! I, the great Deadpool, must be in Midnight Suns! This LEGENDARY injustice will not stand!" reads the caption.

Of course, it's worth noting that Deadpool hasn't technically been confirmed to be joining the roster of Midnight Suns characters , but it would be pretty weird to animate and voice a character for a teaser and then not add them to the game. Midnight Suns publisher 2K also shared (opens in new tab) the video on its Twitter account, so it's not like the developers went rogue and made this just for fun.

What isn't as clear is whether Deadpool is coming to Midnight Suns at launch or as part of the game's post-release DLC. At this late hour ahead of the game's December release date , it seems more likely the self-referential superhero will be added in a post-launch update, but that isn't confirmed.

For GamesRadar's Midnight Suns hands-on preview , Austin Wood found a compelling strategy game and an unexpectedly charming RPG in XCOM studio Firaxis' take on the Marvel universe.

"I finished my four-hour Marvel's Midnight Suns preview the same way I started it: not knowing or caring much about the Marvel universe, and convinced that XCOM studio Firaxis Games is a strategy powerhouse. I don't necessarily know how the studio's take on the license will resonate with a diehard fan of Marvel comics or films, but as a diehard fan of strategy and card games, it suits me just fine."