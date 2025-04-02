Marvel's Deadpool gallops into MTG Secret Lair on the back of a unicorn, wielding a katana
Prepare for some barely-legal metagaming
Here comes Marvel's Deadpool breaking the fourth wall again with a Magic: The Gathering crossover.
Deadpool is once again giving hardcore main-character energy, only this time in Magic: The Gathering's limited-edition Secret Lair form. Announced for April 'Pools day, the new cards are available in foil and non-foil, the latter of which have already sold out just hours after their announcement.
Initially I was concerned this announcement for one of the best card games around was Wizards of the Coast messing with us as an April Fools joke, but there's not been any indication that's the case yet, so have at it I suppose. The official statement around the announcement on the Magic site says the company has "trapped Marvel's loud-mouthed mercenary in a Magic card that is just stable enough to be legal in Eternal formats."
The deck contains five cards and Deadpool's abilities are, as expected, meta as all heck. The Deadly Rollick card – which sees the anti-hero riding a unicorn and wielding a katana, because of course it does – has an ability that lets you instantly cast a spell of any commander under your control without paying its mana cost. The flavor text being "I normally charge for my merc services, but I can't just say no to someone who controls their commander." Another card is literally entitled Trading Card "so you don’t forget," and gives you the ability to exchange its text box with that of another creature. The flavor text wills you to draw Deadpool "like one of your French cards."
The cards come plastered in artwork from Justine Cruz, Slawomir Maniak, Miguel Mercado, Kevin Sidharta, and Tomasz Zarucki, and the designs are all equal parts epic and silly as you might expect from a Deadpool MTG set.
There are still some foil cards left as I write this, but you'll have to be quick to get your hands on them. For fans who've managed to bag any of the iconic anti-hero's Secret Lair cards in time, you can expect shipping to begin tomorrow, April 3.
