At the end of Loki season 2 episode 2, it's revealed that Sylvie stole He Who Remains' TemPad, sometimes known as the Time Twister, and has potentially been using it to visit different places and different eras. But as the show progressed, and our heroes got consumed with stopping the Temporal Loom from exploding, there was little time to explore what exactly she was up to with the device.

Now, Sylvie actor Sophia Di Martino has tried to shed some light on the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment at the end of 'Breaking Brad', and why the character – who insists she's finally found peace in 1980s Oklahoma – took it in the first place...

"[I've seen] so many theories about He Who Remains' TemPad and what it does, and what it means and why Sylvie has got it," Di Martino notes to GamesRadar+. "I think, for me, it's just a suped-up version of a normal TemPad, so she can she can go wherever she wants to with it and it's also a way of seeing what's happening on other timelines, in different places without her having to enchant someone.

"She's sort of nervous she's not going to be able to protect this life that she's created," she continues. "So, at that point, she's already, like, ready to spring into action when something kicks off. She's so used to everything going to shit, and having to move on to something else, that she can never fully relax. She's too wise to not know it's transient."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Perhaps even more interestingly, Di Martino said that future stories Sylvie is involved in might touch on her TemPad antics, despite the fact that Marvel Studios and Disney Plus have yet to announce a Loki season 3. "It's a super powerful bit of kit and I think she still has it at the end of series two. So yeah, I guess... I guess we'll see what happens with it," she teases.

Does that mean we might we see Sylvie pop up in other MCU titles in the future? She certainly hopes so.

Di Martino's comments check out with director Dan DeLeeuw's explanation of the scene, in which he told us: "She's still a Loki. If she's got the keys to the universe, the keys to the multiverse, she's not gonna give that up."

Mentioning Sylvie's anxieties, he went on: "I think she always suspected this might come back. She knew she was on borrowed time, I think, and kept it because she knew, eventually, Loki would show, or some other Loki would show up, some other variant of He Who Remains or something like that, that she'd have to ultimately deal with."

