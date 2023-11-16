Loki star shares reaction to THAT sacrifice in season 2 finale: "It was so beautiful to watch"

The Loki season 2 finale left Marvel fans all up in their feels, as the titular God of Mischief sacrificed himself to save his friends and the TVA. Now, Sylvie actor Sophia Di Martino has shared her thoughts on episode 6's conclusion, saying she knew it'd be a much talked about moment as soon as she saw it in the script.

"It's just epic, isn't it? Right from when I read it for the first time, I knew that it was going to be big. It's a very poignant ending for that series, with Loki having really gone full circle, which is quite profound," she giggles to GamesRadar+. "It was beautiful to watch, and extremely moving."

'Glorious Purpose', which was released on Disney Plus on November 10, ends with Loki choosing not to kill Sylvie before she can kill He Who Remains in the past, and attempting to "fix" the malfunctioning Temporal Loom himself. Rather than sending the ill-fated Victor Timely out with his Throughput Multiplier again, and risking him turning into spaghetti for the umpteenth time, Loki walks out to face the Loom himself and uses his magic to grab ahold of all the branched timelines.

Then, he makes his way to some sort of throne through a tear in spacetime, where he plonks himself down and holds the timelines steady. Essentially, the former villain makes himself a World Tree, a motif from Norse mythology, that is said to connect the heavens, the terrestrial world, and, through its roots, the underworld.

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Plus)

During an interview with Collider recently, Loki producer Kevin Wright claimed that Loki's actions were largely driven by his romantic feelings for Sylvie – but Di Martino admits she's not super into the idea of the pair of them as a couple...

"It's weird, isn't it, because they're variants of the same person? I think I just ship Sylvie and and want her to be okay," she says. "Whatever Loki and Sylvie have been through is just so complicated, but I'm really enjoying everyone's theories and fan art and everything."

When we ask whether she thinks Sylvie feels any guilt over killing He Who Remains at the End of Time, and subsequently kicking off a series of events that leads to Loki's selfless decision, Di Martino explains: "I think there is definitely a moment where she's Victor Timely and has the opportunity to kill him where, I mean, she decides not to, so I think there's definitely been a change.

"She realizes that it maybe didn't give her the resolution that she wanted and there's a doubt in her mind as to whether she did the right thing at that point. But, also, Loki sacrifices everything to give everyone a chance and that wouldn't have happened if she hadn't killed He Who Remains, so she's probably talked herself back round by now," Di Martino laughs.

