Loki season 2 could begin filming very soon as new details announced

Loki season 2 has seemingly set a filming start date as Tom Hiddleston plans to reprise his role as the God of Mischief. The Disney Plus show is coming back for a second outing under the direction of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

According to Productionlist.com, Loki season 2 will begin filming on June 6 in London. Hiddleston is set to be back leading the show. So far, the only confirmed returning cast members are Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Wilson confirmed his return as Mobius in an interview with Wired while Mbatha-Raw told GMA she’d be bringing Ravonna Lexus Renslayer back.

Sophia Di Martino has also teased her hopes for Sylvie’s return in season 2, telling Elle: "I don’t know where she’ll be, what headspace she’ll be in. I assume she’ll fundamentally still be the same character, but the multiverse makes even [that] a little bit complicated."

There are also some changes behind the camera as well. The first season was helmed by Kate Herron, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron writing. However, season 2 has switched this up as Eric Martin returns as main writer but Benson and Moorhead will be directing the majority of the series. The filmmaking duo most recently directed two episodes of Moon Knight.

