Line of Duty reportedly set to return for three-part BBC special

Reports have indicated that Line of Duty may be returning for a three-part BBC special following the end of the police procedural's sixth season. However, at this stage, nothing has been confirmed by the BBC, yet fans are already excited by the prospect of the series continuing and the story being wrapped more fully.

"There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty," a TV insider allegedly told The Sun. "Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now [creator Jed Mercurio] can deliver that."

The report claims that Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, and Vicky McClure would return as Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott, and Kate Fleming.

The season six finale garnered around 13 million viewers back in May 2021, making it the BBC's most-watched episode of any drama, excluding soaps, since modern records began in 2002. Despite the viewership and a dramatic character reveal, the show was not renewed for another season.

The series premiered, which premiered in 2012, follows the team behind Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12), consisting of DS Steve Arnott, DC Kate Fleming, and Superintendent Ted Hasting. The finale revealed the identity of 'H,' the elusive villain who terrorized the trio throughout the show's duration.

"The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show," the insider explained to The Sun. "The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis."

The Line of Duty three-part special is reportedly set to begin filming in the spring, and may premiere next Christmas. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.