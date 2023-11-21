Lego teases Fortnite collaboration with a blocky Loot Llama

Following on from other video game sets like Animal Crossing and Super Mario Bros, it looks like Lego is about to release a Fortnite collaboration.

On November 21, the official Lego Twitter account shared a mysterious image of Fortnite's instantly recognizable Loot Llama (made out of the company's iconic bricks, of course) without any context. It doesn't take a Lego expert, or even a Fortnite fan, to figure out that this might just be a hint to yet another video game set in the works. It was only last month that we got our first glimpse of the upcoming Animal Crossing Lego collection yet Lego is already teasing its next collab.

Like a lot of the teases Lego likes to share before announcing the full set, we don't yet know the full details of the Fortnite Lego set (or sets). This includes what'll be available once the collaboration goes live, how much it'll cost, or its all-important release date. If previous Lego announcements are anything to go by, we shouldn't have to wait longer than a couple of weeks to find out more.

News of the Fortnite x Lego collaboration has already kicked up some excitement online. Replying to Lego's cryptic tweet, one fan writes : "This collab is a dream come true." Another Twitter user replies : "How has this not already been a collab????? Hyped." Others have been asking the very important question: "How many materials does this guy drop?"

Aside from Lego, there are plenty of other reasons to be excited about the battle royale. Right now things are feeling very nostalgic thanks to Season OG aka Fortnite season 5 chapter 4 . The new season brings back the original Chapter 1 map and will only be available until December 5, 2023. The throwback map has been so popular that it's managed to help Fortnite smash its concurrent player record shortly after it was added back into the game.