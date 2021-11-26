Lego Boba Fett's ship has hit its lowest price for the Black Friday Lego deals

The Black Friday Lego deals are already delivering the goods, as Boba Fett's Starship has now fallen to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Having fallen by 20% to $39.99, it's one of the better offers we've seen so far in the November sales. And the UK equivalent has enjoyed an even bigger discount - you can currently grab it for £30 instead of £45 at Amazon. That's pretty ridiculous value.

The deals' timing couldn't have been better, either. With the bounty hunter getting his own show on Disney Plus at the end of December (dubbed 'The Book of Boba Fett') and receiving a renewed wave of popularity thanks to his appearance on The Mandalorian last year, being able to secure his iconic ship for less in the Black Friday Lego deals is a nice way to kick off the week.

This version of the craft formerly known as Slave 1 is based on its appearance in season two of The Mandalorian. That means it includes a new-look Boba to go with the Mando himself. However, it does also feature a frozen carbonite bounty to stow away in the cargo hold as a way of showing that Fett still has it where it counts.

Naturally, this isn't the only Boba-related merch to go on sale for Black Friday. The character's iconic helmet in Lego form has been reduced in the Amazon sales as well, dropping from $60 to $47.99. Meanwhile, the UK version has fallen to £47.99 at Amazon too. Not a bad discount for some of the best Lego sets, all things considered.

Today's best Black Friday Lego deals

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - The galaxy's most esteemed bounty hunter is coming back to our screens this December in a fancy new Disney Plus series, and now he's set to take over your shelves as well with this rather lovely Lego set. Thanks to a massive discount in honor of the Black Friday Lego deals, you're getting the kit for its lowest ever price.

UK price - £44.99 £30 at Amazon



Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet | $59.99 Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - While he only had a few lines of dialogue when he first appeared back in Empire, Boba Fett has since become one of cinema's most iconic characters. A lot of that comes down to his very cool costume, and you can get the helmet for your shelf with this Black Friday Lego offer.

UK price - £54.99 £47.95 at Amazon



More of today's best Black Friday deals

This is just the start of the Black Friday sale, so be sure to check in on the best Black Friday gaming deals (to say nothing of today's top Black Friday board game deals) for a bargain. It's worth keeping an eye on the latest Black Friday Disney Plus deals as well in case you can make a saving ahead of Boba Fett's TV show.