Leak reveals Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature 18GB RAM and a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Lenovo Legion Y90 is shaping up to be one of the best gaming phones on the market this year, if a recent spec leak by trusted Chinese tipster is to be believed. User @Pandaisbald has unleashed a wave of topline specs on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging site, this weekend with some impressive news to report.

With 18GB of physical RAM (and another 4GB virtual), a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, dual-fan liquid cooling, and up to 640GB of storage, the latest spec leak is certainly making some big promises. Lenovo has already staked its claim to the high end gaming phone market earlier in the week, teasing the new shoulder buttons set for release with the device.

If true, these specs herald in a new era of mobile gaming. A 144Hz AMOLED display is a meteoric jump from the 90Hz - 120Hz we've come to expect on the latest and greatest devices, and the attention paid to keeping that Snapdragon chipset cool will set a new standard for stacked handsets.

A gaming phone built to compete

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is coming after Asus's lunch here. A built-in cooling system sounds a lot more promising than the external fan cases Asus shipped with its ROG Phone line, and with physical trigger buttons replacing ROG's touch sensitive pads things are looking a little more tactile in Lenovo's corner. If the Lenovo Legion Y90 spec leak rings true, then, Asus may finally have some competition in this niche but growing space.

The Lenovo Legion line spans everything from gaming laptops and gaming PCs to gaming monitors and smaller peripherals. With both the upcoming Legion Y700 gaming tablet and the Y90 phone still waiting for release dates, the brand is poised to attack the mobile space with the same breadth.

If you're after more thumb-twitching action, we'd recommend checking out the best Android games and the best iOS games as well.