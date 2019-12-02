60 Best iPhone games to make your commute 97% better

Even outside of Apple Arcade, the list of the best iPhone games around is a competitive space. We've got our picks of the best Apple Arcade games, but here we want to make sure that we've got your back when it comes to filling your phone with the best titles the App Store has to offer. This best iPhone games pick will have you playing Love You to Bits one minute, Telling Lies the next and then Three the next. It's a maze of top notch content, that will guarantee you good times in your pocket.Make waiting in line boring no more! So take a look at what's on offer here in our best iPhone games list because chances are your new favourite game is a tap away.

November iPhone game of the month: Rebel Rally

This would be a review of Minecraft Earth, but my phone, despite being on the list of phones that are compatible with Minecraft Earth, refuses to download the AR package needed to play the game. I even visited the Minecraft Earth statues in London, where I was unable to actually get the new llama before it’s in the iOS app, if the app actually worked on my phone. But, I digress.

Instead, we are talking about Rebel Racing this week, a new racing game that requires no AR and instead is just fun to play on your mobile device without needing to travel around to real-life locations. This hyper-realistic looking racing game takes place in a California inspired environment, allowing you to race over sand, across bright tracks, and against loads of other people.

On the map, you’ll have your choice of different races, each with different reward levels. Some races can only be played once a day, others are easy cash, more challenging for higher rewards or boss battles to take on. In these races, you often don’t have to actually come in first place. Instead, there is a single racer that you need to place ahead of. Once you’ve played for a bit, these characters that you are facing off against will start getting towards first place, so you will need to win, but often that’s not the main goal.

Boss races have you taken on one other racer, in hopes of beating them. These tracks feel smaller than the other levels, giving you less time to actually make it ahead of the enemy, which means that you might need to rely on car upgrades to have a vehicle able to get by in such a short amount of time.

Racing, the main joy of the game for me, is very simple. You can press on the left or right side of the screen to move left or right, holding down on that side during a turn to drift. It’s seamless going into drift mode, as long as it’s in an area that you can drift around. Driving feels lovely and smooth, as does the handling of the cars. Since the controls are so simple, this is a very easy game to pick up and play!

Depending on how you place, you’ll end the race with XP and cash, with a bonus for drifting, air time and passing individuals. If you pass more than one car in a short amount of time, you get a combo bonus adding even more points to you!

This money can be spent on upgrades for your car, both to help you in races and to make your car look better. You can choose the important features like a better engine, tires and gearbox, or opt for some customization options like a better paint job. You can also save up for a better car, but I spend most of the time upgrading my own until it’s the best possible car of its kind!

Sometimes, at the end of races, you are rewarded with augments, which come in the form of cubes that help your car's stats or can be sold for money. These come in a variety of different categories and are organised by car, so if you don’t have the right car for the augment, it might be worth selling. You can also end up with resources from the end of races, which can be used for upgrades as well. These two types of upgrades don’t seem to cost money, but the parts needed to take some time to find.

On the note of cost, Rebel Racing has a few different currencies, the first being in-game coins that you earn at the end of races, which can be spent on car upgrades. Gold coins are a more premium currency, mainly being rewarded through spending real-life money or getting enough XP to unlock a new level. Lastly, there is fuel, which is needed to take on each race. Fuel runs out over time, especially as you take on more races, but it does refill after a set time which is displayed at the top of the screen. You can purchase fuel with the gold coins or through watching advertisements, but most of the time, I found myself just waiting it out.

Verdict

Rebel Racing is the most polished, realistic racing game I have played on iOS. I really like the variety of different levels to choose from and the amount of customization options there are, from purchasing new tires to using arguments to become a better racer. I normally have a lot of trouble with drifting in car games, never quite mastering the controls, but with Rebel Racing - I could actually drift and look really good doing it.

With such smooth controls, a large amount of different ways to upgrade your car and so much to offer, I find it hard to fault Rebel Racing. Hutch clearly put a lot of thought and work into the game, and it’s really paid off.

Price: Free (with in-app purchases)

Genre: Racing

Download Rebel Rally now

