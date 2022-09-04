Labor Day TV sales are heating up with these LG C2 OLED TV deals at Amazon

Amazon is celebrating Labor Day with some of the greatest OLED TV deals we've seen on the LG C2 range so far. We're seeing many of these premium displays at record low prices right now, perfect if you're looking to invest this weekend.

You can pick up an LG C2 OLED TV f rom $1,246.99 (opens in new tab) right now, saving you at least $153 off the usual price. The latest technology, the LG C2 OLED in any size is a sight to behold for those looking for the best picture quality. Of course, the saving you make depends on which size panel you go for. The 42-inch model is cheapest at $1,246.99 instead of $1,399.99. The 48-inch model is usually priced at $1,464.06 but down to $1,296.99 (opens in new tab), while the 55-inch model is priced at $1,496.99 (opens in new tab) instead of $1,799.99. The biggest saving to be had is on the 65-inch LG C2 OLED. It's down to $1,896.99 (opens in new tab) instead of $2,499.99 saving you $603 in the process.

One of the best gaming TVs around, the LG C2 OLED uses self-lit OLED pixels to ensure you get an exceptional picture quality. Capable of offering perfectly deep blacks alongside vibrant colors elsewhere on the screen, it looks fantastic. That's helped with LG's Brightness Booster as well as the latest a9 Gen5 AI processor so everything looks perfect. It also has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a Game Optimizer mode to solidify its reputation as great for gaming.

Only released this year, OLED TV deals have never dropped the LG C2 OLED this cheap at Amazon in the past. It’s an expensive display, so won’t be ideal for everyone, but if you can stretch that far, this is a TV that will last you for years. You'll find this and plenty more Labor Day TV sales just below.

Today's best Labor Day OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV | $1,399.99 $1,246.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $153 - The LG C2 OLED 42-inch model is the ideal Labor Day TV deal if you want a small but excellent quality TV such as for your gaming den or even for your desk. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular model.



(opens in new tab) 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV | $1,464.04 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $167 - Increase your choice to the 48-inch model and the LG C2 OLED is perfect for a living room setup that doesn't want to go too big. This is a relatively recent record low price as well - we've only seen this $1,296.99 cost since the end of August.



(opens in new tab) 55-inch LG C2 OLED TV | $1,799.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - The 55-inch LG C2 OLED is potentially the best Labor Day TV deal being not too small and not too big, but offering plenty of great quality for the movie or gaming fan. Again, this is the lowest price we've ever seen.



(opens in new tab) 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV | $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $603 - The biggest saving of 24%, the LG C2 OLED 65-inch will be overkill for many homes but there's no denying that it's going to be quite the immersive experience for avid gamers. We've never seen this 65-inch version cheaper than today's $1,896.99 sales price.



More Labor Day TV sales

There are plenty of good TV options out there amongst the Labor Day TV sales. If you're thinking of something a little smaller, cheaper, or just different, there are some great alternatives to the LG C2 OLED. Check out our price comparison tool below to see what's out there.