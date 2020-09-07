Labor Day sales: Laptop deals and offers means your next machine could be going cheap

Today's the day, and the Labor Day laptop sales and deals are in full swing. As part of the wider Labor Day sales we see every year, picking up a cheap laptop or even a gaming laptop deal during this sale event is possible, and your last chances before the bedlam and madness that will be the Black Friday deals and Christmas sales that are coming *checks notes* very soon, actually - especially the Amazon Prime Day deals.

So if you need a new machine for school, college, work, or for general home use - or even for playing games on, *wink wink* - then the Labor Day laptop sales and deals are a decent hunting ground to get yourself a bargain.

Labor Day laptop sale retailers

While you might not be able to find a rip-roaring deal or discount the likes of which may or may not happen later this year, it's a decent chance to save some cash on a quality machine. However, predictably, it's not just laptops that will be discounted during this year's Labor Day sales, and we've already rounded up some Labor Day TV sales and deals for your perusal to continue your look to upgrade your tech this September.

And don't forget, whatever you go for, give the best antivirus software going a look to make sure you're brand new laptop is protected.

Labor Day laptop deals

HP 15.3-inch laptop | $699.99 $529.99 at HP

HP is currently discounting $150 off this fantastic workhorse laptop over at their official store this week. A 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 8GB of RAM will keep this machine ticking over nicely for most productivity tasks while the spacious 1TB hard drive is more than enough for most media storage.

HP 15T | $790 $549.99 at HP

Want a capable, reliable work / school laptop? You can currently pick up the HP 15T for a grand $240 less than usual. This particular laptop packs a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, a 256GB SSD, and 12GB RAM. There's also a 15.6-inch display sitting in a streamlined, portable design.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop | $680 $549.99 at HP

If you're looking for a new work laptop that will handle a bit of gaming on the side, then this is a bargain. 16GB of RAM in a laptop at this price point is a great result, and the processor and GPU combo will cover you for work and school, and even have a crack at some gaming too.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 | $780 $679.99 at Dell

Yet another great work or school laptop, here. Especially because it's had a generous $100 knocked off its MSRP. In terms of specs, this device has a 10th-gen i5 processor and 256GB NVMe SSD. A respectable setup.View Deal

XPS 13 Touch laptop | $850 $699.99 at Dell

This XPS model represents an excellent entry point into Dell's premium laptop range. While it might not quite have the guts to do any gaming, if you've been looking for a new home and work laptop this is an excellent candidate, and now it's at a great price. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 laptop | $1,369 $749.99 at Lenovo

The ThinkPad range from Lenovo is a great place to look for well-specced, reliable machines that will handle all your everyday needs. Great news, then, as you can save big on the X390 model at Lenovo right now.View Deal

HP ZBook 15v G5 | $2,013 From $805.20 at HP

This particular offer is a little more expensive, but it does have significantly more grunt than the cheaper work laptops. More importantly, the HP ZBook 15v G5 is available for over $1,000 less than normal via the HP store. Thanks very much, Labor Day!View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop | $1000 $881.99 at Dell

Use code 50OFF699 to get this price.

Another Dell XPS model enters the Labor Day laptop sale fray. This is a slightly older model but it has the benefit of being a quality 2-in-1 model offering enormous flexibility and portability, but also some decent specs to back it up.View Deal

HP Pavilion gaming laptop | $1100 $849.99 at HP

Though not as powerful as the Omen range, HP's Pavilion laptops are relatively underrated beasts and this one offers great value now too. With an Nvidia 1660Ti graphics card and a brand-new 10th-gen Intel processor, this machine will munch through games, but with $200 off the price, offers a great purchase as a main work or school laptop too.View Deal

Microsoft Surface laptop 3 | $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

One of Microsoft's premium Surface range, this is a great saving getting a model for way less than the four-figure mark - particularly when it's a $12,00 model in the first place. The Ryzen 5 processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM make this a wonderful working from home machine.View Deal

ThinkPad T470s laptop | $2,889 $999 at Lenovo

These Lenovo machines are high-performing laptops that will crunch through any home or work tasks. Considering the enormous saving on offer, it's a deal well worth mulling over if you're in need of a new machine for work or school.View Deal

ASUS FA506 gaming laptop | $999.99 at Best Buy

Not strictly a deal per se, but this is such good value that we think it really worthy of your attention this Labor Day sale time. Besides featuring an impressive Nvidia/Ryzen combo, it provides an affordable way into ray tracing. Nice.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G gaming laptop | $1,299 $1,049 at Newegg

This is a great saving on a respectable gaming laptop. This has the makings of a fine laptop for gaming, particularly if and when you can upgrade that RAM a little bit down the line.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | $1,250 $1,049 at Dell

Dell XPS laptops are hugely popular at the best of times, so being able to save almost $200 on one is an absolute bargain that isn't to be missed. Move fast to avoid disappointment - its popularity means the XPS 13 isn't likely to hang around for long.View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1,360 $1,099.99 at Dell

If you're after a very competent gaming machine then something from Dell's own reliable and powerful, yet understated, G series is a great option among the Labor day laptop deals. Sporting a 1660Ti graphics card and 16GB of RAM, along with a 10th-gen Intel processor, this will handle anything you throw at it. A great laptop that's only just below the premium ray-tracing section of the spectrum.View Deal

HP Omen gaming laptop | $1,450 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

This is a great do-it-all gaming-focused laptop that will have you covered for whatever you need a portable powerhouse for. Not only has it got a ray-tracing capable RTX 2060 graphics cards, but it's also got plenty of RAM, a sizable SSD, and a 10th-gen i7 processor. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13 | $1,499 $1,249 at B&H Photo

The exceptionally popular MacBook Pro laptops are reliable, light and thin, and have great performance. If you're in the Apple ecosystem already or work in that sphere as the machines are great for creative or design work, then this deal is a great offer. A saving of this much on premium Apple tech (even if it is a 2019 model) is relatively rare so nab it while you can.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon

This 'Base' version of Razer's infamous gaming machine is decent value for what it is: one of the best gaming laptops, from one of the best makers of laptops, with a decent discount. Getting this ray-tracing beast with a $200 price cut is great, and extremely tempting if you want something premium from one of the best.View Deal

XPS 15 laptop | $1,850 $1,599.99 at Dell

However, if you are looking for something premium from Dell, then this XPS laptop is the one for you. With a solid saving thrown into the mix, this laptop is the epitome of a do-it-all machine: home use, work use, and even solid gaming will be managed by this machine, and all on a glorious 4K screen. Solid deal.View Deal

Once again, if you want the freedom to roam, then the links below will take you to where you need to be, but in the meantime, if you prefer your gaming deals static, then see what the latest cheap gaming PC deals are here, and the best gaming PCs are here.

