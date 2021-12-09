Kristen Bell witnesses a murder in the first trailer for Netflix's next big series

The first trailer for (deep breath) The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is here, and it sees Kristen Bell caught up in a murder.

The Netflix series, formerly known as simply The Woman in the House, follows Bell's Anna, who sits in the window of her home watching the house across the street – as you may have guessed from the title. But, after her new neighbors move into the empty house, Anna witnesses a murder. The catch is, the police don’t believe her, nothing seems to have actually happened, and Anna has a habit of drinking too much and mixing her medication with alcohol, which can cause hallucinations.

If the plot sounds familiar, that's because it bears a resemblance to The Woman in the Window, which stars Amy Adams as the voyeur, and released on Netflix earlier this year. But, while that film was completely serious, the TV show will be a dark comedy.

Along with Bell, the series stars Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Christina Anthony, Michael Ealy, Cameron Britton, Mary Holland, and Tom Riley. The series was created by Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf, and Hugh Davidson, who also executive produce along with Bell, Will Ferrell, Brittney Segal, and Jessica Elbaum. Michael Lehmann directs.

The eight part series arrives on Netflix January 28, 2022. Netflix's 2022 slate is looking packed already, with Ozark season 4 landing on January 21, and Stranger Things season 4, The Umbrella Academy season 3, The Sandman, and much more besides all landing next year.

While you wait for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window to debut, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.