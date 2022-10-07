Kojima fans once again hoping Death Stranding 2 is real after curiously deleted tweet

Hideo Kojima is teasing his next project starring Hollywood actor Elle Fanning, and fans are desperate to believe it's Death Stranding 2.

In all fairness, there's a fair chance it is Death Stranding 2. It's not uncommon for passionate fans of any IP to pounce on the smallest and vaguest of thing and declare it proof of a sequel, but in this case it's actually not entirely unwarranted. Earlier today, Kojima tweeted (opens in new tab) out a few stylized close-ups of Fanning overlaid with cryptic questions like "who am I?" and "where am I?" The tweet also suggests we'll see whatever Kojima's working on at an upcoming event, possibly The Game Awards in December.

Then, Kojima Productions producer Tarasova Kateryna quote-tweeted Kojima, writing "So many questions! Who's excited to see what's coming next?" A Death Stranding hashtag was included in the reply, which was quickly deleted and replaced with a follow-up tweet from Kateryna.

"Guys, I'd love to share your excitement but it was a long day and I simply failed to put a question mark at the end of a tag," the producer wrote. "Let's see what's true!" The new tweet still has the Death Stranding hashtag in there, but now there's a question mark at the end. Here's a full capture of the exchange courtesy of Gematsu:

The tweet has since been deleted, and a follow-up tweet posted.https://t.co/J3JqVNCw8t pic.twitter.com/WmRWq0jOLbOctober 7, 2022 See more

Now, it's certainly possible Kateryna let the cat out of the bag, but there's a whiff of orchestration to this situation that makes it tough to draw any definitive conclusion. For example, this could all be a coordinated marketing effort to drum up excitement for whatever Kojima Productions is cooking up, whether that's the oft-rumored Death Stranding 2, the other rumored game Overdose, or something altogether different.

We also know Kojima is working on at least two different games (not to mention a podcast), so even if Kateryna's tweet was just a goof, that doesn't necessarily rule out a Death Stranding sequel. Whatever the studio has up its sleeve, we'll likely have answers soon enough.

