Knock at the Cabin finally dethrones Avatar 2 at box office

Knock at the Cabin has knocked Avatar: The Way of Water out of the top spot.

M. Night Shyamalan's newest horror earned $14.2 million at the United States box office, with Kyle Marvin's 80 for Brady coming at number two with $12.5 million.

The film is a biblical allegory of horror proportions that follows a family of three on vacation in an idyllic remote cabin. Their trip is brutally interrupted by the arrival of four strangers who demand that they sacrifice one of their own in order to prevent the apocalypse. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

Despite taking the no. 1 spot (and being Shyamalan's seventh number one overall), the movie marks the filmmaker's lowest-ever opening, a position previously held by Old. The 2021 horror thriller followed a group of vacationers who mysteriously begins aging rapidly after venturing off to a secluded beach. Gal Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, and Embeth Davidtz all star.

Shyamalan has no plans to slow down, with the director revealing that he has his next three movies planned out right down to the "structure" and telling Collider (opens in new tab) that he only wishes he could "get there faster."

Knock at the Cabin is in theaters now.

