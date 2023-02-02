M. Night Shyamalan is already thinking about his next movie – and has multiple ideas

M. Night Shyamalan already has his next three movies planned out.

"Yeah, it's a really odd moment. Both very wonderful and confusing because I have three movie ideas. I even have the structure of all three to some extent," the filmmaker told Collider (opens in new tab). "And so it's a very weird and interesting situation I'm feeling. I wish I could tell them faster. I wish I could get there faster, but there is no shortcut. I have to spend the six to nine months to write it. I have to storyboard for three months, and then we have pre-production, and then shooting it, and edit for as long as I can get every single second."

After a string of divisive releases, the filmmaker is back in action with a movie that many are calling his "best in 20 years." Shyamalan's newest feature is Knock at the Cabin, a biblical allegory of horror proportions that follows a family of three on vacation in an idyllic remote cabin. Their trip is brutally interrupted by the arrival of four strangers who demand that they sacrifice one of their own in order to prevent the apocalypse.

The cast includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

Shyamalan also spent the last four years developing the Apple TV horror series Servant, which is currently in its fourth and final season.

Knock at the Cabin hits theaters in both the UK and the United States on February 3.

