Netflix confirms Knives Out 2 release date as it unveils star-studded new image

Netflix has Knives Out 2's release date and revealed a new look at the sequel's star-studded cast. The whodunnit, which is officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to come out globally on December 23. The streaming platform also confirmed that the movie will be shown in select cinemas at a later date, but has yet to announce when said date will be.

Taking inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, the new still sees Edward Norton's tech billionaire Miles Bron standing on one side of a long dining table. Seated are Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson, who all look worried as Daniel Craig, back as detective Benoit Blanc, leans in – seemingly delivering some sort of speech – on the other side. His task in this story? To figure out which of Miles' nearest and dearest offed another guest during their stay on his private Greek island.

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to writer-director Rian Johnson, viewers will "definitely get to know [Blanc] a little bit better" this time around. "In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas' character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat," the Star Wars filmmaker recently told Tudum (opens in new tab). "He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end.

"So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on December 23, and in select theaters at a later date. While we wait, check out our list of upcoming movies coming our way in 2022 and beyond.