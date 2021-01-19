Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Switch release date set for March

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Switch release date has been revealed, and you'll only need to wait a few more months to get your chakram on.

THQ Nordic revealed today that the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning release date is now set for March 16, 2021, which puts it just about half a year after the remastered 2012 RPG arrived on PC, PS4, and Xbox One . It will also be out in plenty of time for Fatesworn, the all-new DLC story expansion which is set to arrive later this year, and which THQ and new developer Kaiko are keeping quiet about so far.

You can take your first look at Amalur running on Switch in the new announcement trailer above. It looks pretty comparable to the other versions of Re-Reckoning, which is easy enough to believe since they're all built on a game that was originally made to run on PS3 and Xbox 360.

On top of visual updates, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning reworks some of the game's underlying mechanics to make sure leveling and looting are rewarding all throughout your adventure. They also introduce an all-new Very Hard difficulty setting which is ideal for seasoned players, or for anybody who really wants to lean into Amalur's smooth action-RPG combat.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was supposed to be the start of a whole new gaming-centric fictional universe in the vein of Warcraft, with original developers Big Huge Games and 38 Studios planning to follow the game up with an ambitious MMORPG codenamed Project Copernicus. Instead, only bankruptcy and several legal battles - one of which was finally settled in 2019 - followed. At least now we're getting that new DLC.