Killing Eve Season 3 premiere brought forward by 2 weeks

Killing Eve is returning to US TV screens 2 weeks earlier than originally planned. AMC has announced that the new season of the show will now start on Sunday, 12 April, as reported by Variety .

Speaking to the trade publication, president of AMC Sarah Barnett said, "We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now… We literally couldn't wait for the fans to see it."

The show, which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, finished season 2 on a huge cliffhanger, with Eve and Villanelle's complicated relationship boiling over. We won't go into specifics, but suffice to say, there's one pretty big question that needs to be answered.

If you're desperate to know, though, that question already has an answer. Look away now as we have some potential spoilers ahead.

Still here? Okay then. On a blog post on the AMC Killing Eve website , it goes into a little about what we can expect from the new set of episodes, as well as the fact that Eve survived the events of season 2's finale.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: "It’s six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly. This is a season about identity, self-determination and chaos.” We can't wait, which is handy, considering the news.

If season 3 is getting moved up isn't enough to excite you, then the fact that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season should do the trick. Sadly for British fans, at the time of writing, a UK TV premiere date is yet to be announced.