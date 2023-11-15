Loki season 2 star Ke Huy Quan wants to join Star Wars – and has already asked Kathleen Kennedy

Loki season 2 star Ke Huy Quan wants to join the Star Wars universe – and he might have already set the wheels in motion.

Quan is no stranger to Lucasfilm, having starred as Short Round opposite Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer," Quan told Collider. "And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her and I said, 'Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky."

He added: "I was shameless when I saw Kathy! I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, 'Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!' And what's so great about it, if you think about it, it's all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU, and, you know, I want to stay in the family. It's great."

We'd love to see Quan join the galaxy far, far away – maybe a role in The Mandalorian season 4 is on the cards?

For now, you can see Quan in Loki season 2, which is streaming on Disney Plus. "When I decided to become an actor again, [being part of the MCU] was at the top of my wish list… They all welcomed me with wide open arms, and I was so happy," Quan has said of his role as OB.

You can keep up with everything the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. For even more on Loki season 2, check out our deep dives on: