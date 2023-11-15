Loki season 2 star Ke Huy Quan wants to join Star Wars – and has already asked Kathleen Kennedy

Loki season 2 star Ke Huy Quan wants to join the Star Wars universe – and he might have already set the wheels in motion.
Quan is no stranger to Lucasfilm, having starred as Short Round opposite Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
"I love the MCU. You know, I was able to connect with my Indiana Jones family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer," Quan told Collider. "And she's the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her and I said, 'Kathy, I would love to join the Star Wars family.' That's another wish list of mine. But honestly, I've been very lucky. I've been very lucky."
He added: "I was shameless when I saw Kathy! I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, 'Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!' And what's so great about it, if you think about it, it's all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU, and, you know, I want to stay in the family. It's great."
We'd love to see Quan join the galaxy far, far away – maybe a role in The Mandalorian season 4 is on the cards?
For now, you can see Quan in Loki season 2, which is streaming on Disney Plus. "When I decided to become an actor again, [being part of the MCU] was at the top of my wish list… They all welcomed me with wide open arms, and I was so happy," Quan has said of his role as OB.
You can keep up with everything the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. For even more on Loki season 2, check out our deep dives on:
- Loki season 2 review
- Loki season 2 release schedule
- When does Loki season 2 take place on the Marvel timeline?
- Loki season 1 recap
- How to watch the Marvel movies in order
- Marvel phase 5
- Upcoming Marvel movies and shows
- Victor Timely comic book history explained
- He Who Remains comic book history explained
- Judge Renslayer comic book history explained
- The Time Variance Authority comic book history explained
- Mobius comic book history explained
- Sylvie comic book history explained
- Loki season 2 episode 1 post-credits scene explained
- What is time-slipping?
- All the differences between comic book Loki and show Loki
- Loki season 2 episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- Loki season 2 episode 2 recap and Easter eggs
- What’s Sylvie holding at the end of episode 2?
- Brad Wolfe isn't the Zaniac fans know from the comics
- What is the Zaniac in Marvel Comics?
- Loki season 2 episode 3 recap and Easter eggs
- Loki producer teases "exciting" arc for Renslayer after those major episode 3 reveals
- Balder the Brave comic book origins explained
- Loki season 2 episode 4 recap and Easter eggs
- Loki season 2 episode 6 ending explained