Kathryn Hahn wants to return as her WandaVision character Agnes

Kathryn Hahn, who played Agnes/Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, has revealed that she wants to reprise her role.

When asked by The New York Times if she'd be back, Hahn answered: "I have no idea. They keep it really tight." She then commented: "I want to. Now that I have a taste of it, I'm like, ahh. I really, really love it."

Agnes initially seemed like nothing more than a nosy neighbor, but her true identity as the powerful (and wicked) witch Agatha Harkness was eventually unveiled – though a hidden detail teased her true identity from her first appearance. She posed a serious challenge for Wanda, who in the finale's showdown became Scarlet Witch at last.

Agatha probably wins the award for most inventive villain reveal in the MCU so far, though, pulling the wool from our and Wanda's eyes with the catchy song "Agatha All Along." Hahn talked a bit about filming this sequence while discussing how enjoyable the sitcom aspects of the show were: "It was so fun to be able to let go in those ways. At the end of every episode, we would try to shoot a little extra portion of it for the theme song. So I could play directly to the camera and that would always make us laugh so hard." Hahn added that she knew from the start that Agatha would get a theme song, and that she was happy to sing it.

As for Agatha's fate, turned back into her neighbor persona by Wanda, Hahn commented: "I actually don't think, ultimately, that she minds it. She needed to rest for a hot second. She's been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship – loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she's actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte."

Hahn and her singing skills certainly brought a surprising twist to WandaVision, so we're hoping Agatha will return someday, too – maybe even as a mentor to Wanda, like her comic book counterpart.

