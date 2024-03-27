One of spring’s biggest anime shows will release with a streaming world-first

Kaiju No. 8 will stream simultaneously with Japan on Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 8, one of the year’s most anticipated anime, is coming to Crunchyroll on April 13 – with a surprise world-first for the streamer.

As per Crunchyroll, the anime subscription service "will stream new episodes of the series live every week in more than 200 countries and territories around the world at the exact same time as it broadcasts in Japan, starting on Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 am [Pacific]."

Why is that a big deal? Well, any anime fan will tell you how (im)patiently they’ve had to wait for big shows to finish airing in Japan in recent years – before having to dodge the inevitable wave of spoilers that crop up on social media.

For Kaiju No. 8, at least, that problem is a thing of the past. And if you can’t catch it day-and-date? It’ll be streaming on Crunchyroll as normal 90 minutes after it begins airing.

An adaptation of the acclaimed manga from Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 revolves around the unlikeliest of premises: a man who can transform into a monstrous kaiju after swallowing one – all while working as a lowly Monster Sweeper for a kaiju Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 will be brought to life by Haikyu animation studio Production I.G, with kaiju artwork provided by Khara, the studio that produced the mind-melting Evangelion Rebuild movies from 2007 to 2021. A new Kaiju No. 8 trailer was released in February.

