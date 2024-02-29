An adaptation of a beloved manga could be the biggest anime of this spring as it sets release date with new trailer

A highly anticipated anime based on a beloved manga is coming very soon – and it looks like it could be massive.

The adaptation of Kaiju No. 8, Naoya Matsumoto's popular manga, is arriving this April. The source material follows a man named Kafka Hibino, who can turn into a kaiju (AKA a monster) after accidentally swallowing one. The catch is, he's trying to join a group that takes out kaijus thanks to a promise he and a childhood pal made to each other, and he lives in a world in which kaiju attacks are common and devastating. The manga is serialized on the Shōnen Jump+ app.

The trailer, which you can watch above, looks like a lively, fun time – with some seriously high stakes, and, of course, plenty of action. In short, it looks like it could be one of the best anime releases of the year.

This isn't the only new anime arriving in 2024, either. Spring also brings with it My Hero Academia season 7, Blood of Zeus season 2, and Demon Slayer season 4, while later in the year there's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Dragon Ball Daima, and much more besides. There's plenty to look forward to in 2024, then.

Elsewhere in anime news, a live-action Naruto movie is coming from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Kaiju No. 8 is arriving on April 13, debuting on both Crunchyroll and on Twitter.