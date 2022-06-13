Jurassic World Dominion director details deleted scene with two franchise newcomers

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has opened up about a deleted scene between franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie and Campbell Scott.

Following the sequel's release last week, the filmmaker sat down with Collider (opens in new tab), and was asked whether there were any significant moments that didn't make it into the sci-fi movie's final 147-minute runtime.

"There is a scene between Ramsay Cole, Mamoudou's character, and Campbell Scott, Lewis Dodgson. There's no dinosaurs in it. It's just a piece of performance," he replied, noting that it kind of "hurt" him to have to cut it out.

"It's these two actors, someone who's playing someone who had great trust for this man who feels betrayed by him and a man who's revealing a side of himself that this younger man has never seen before. It also does a lot to go further into understanding the intentions of Biosyn when it comes to this ecological disaster that's been created all around the world, the mistakes that were made, and why this character actually only cares to cover up his mistakes and move on."

Trevorrow added that the sequence spoke to him more "as a director than a dinosaur fan", and said that knowing people will get a chance to see it at some stage softened the blow of having to ditch it during the editing process.

"It's a good little chunk of movie. There [was] no studio gun to my head. It's not one of those scenarios," he continued. "It's where we just recognize like, look, this needs to be streamlined in a certain way in order to make sure that people who want the richer, hopefully more fulfilling experience. But what do I know?"

Marking the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, which kicked off with Steven Spielberg's classic in 1993, Jurassic World Dominion sees original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively.

On screen, their characters will join up with Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and raptor ranger Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to try and work out if humans can really co-exist with dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Dominion is in cinemas now. If you've already seen it and are looking forward to what else 2022 has in store, check out our roundup of all the upcoming movies due to come out in the near future.