Looper's Rian Johnson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt teaming up again for new TV series

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is teaming up with Looper director Rian Johnson again, having joined the cast of the filmmaker's upcoming TV series Poker Face.

The actor, who most recently appeared in Apple TV Plus comedy-drama Mr. Corman, will be sharing the screen with Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne in the 10-episode mystery show. As it stands, the pair are the only confirmed cast members so far.

Plot details remain under wraps but according to Variety, it has been rumored that the program – which will stream on Peacock – will follow a procedural format and revolve around Lyonne's character solving different murders in each episode.

Gordon-Levitt has been involved with all of Johnson's projects, albeit with varying degrees of participation. First, he played the lead in Johnson's directorial debut Brick in 2005, in which he portrays a lonely high school student Brendan Frye, who sets out to investigate his ex-girlfriend's disappearance.

Having appeared briefly in The Brother's Bloom, he starred opposite Emily Blunt and Bruce Willis in the time-travel movie Looper, and he had voice cameos in Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Gordon-Levitt's other credits include The Trial of the Chicago 7, Inception, Snowden, The Walk, The Dark Knight Rises, and Don Jon, which he directed and starred in. He will soon be heard as Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis's upcoming take on Pinocchio, which will reportedly mix live-action and CGI elements.

Johnson will executive produce Poker Face via T-Street Productions, alongside Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Lyonne.

For now, we have no idea when Poker Face will premiere. While we wait, why not check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time if you're in need of some viewing inspiration.