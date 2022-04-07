Trippy new Russian Doll season 2 trailer teases time traveling misadventures

Russian Doll season 2 has a new, full-length trailer – and Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) isn't just reliving time, she's traveling through it.

The new trailer sees Nadia go back to the '80s and try to unravel a new set of time-related problems, as well as giving us another glimpse at Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy's mysterious new character – according to Lyonne, Murphy's character is an unexpected "ally" to Nadia, as well as a "core component and the heart of the season".

Lyonne has previously revealed that season 2 picks up four years after the end of season 1 – apparently Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) "must sift through their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales." Along with Murphy, District 9 star Sharlto Copley and House of Cards' Carolyn Michelle Smith have also joined the cast for season 2.

In season 1, Nadia finds herself dying and then waking up to relive the night of her 36th birthday party in an ongoing time loop that she's desperate to solve. She eventually connects with Alan, who's stuck in his own parallel time loop.

After the conclusion of season 1, Nadia and Alan's time loop nightmare seemed to have ended, so it was unclear where the show would go next – time travel seems like a logical way to go.