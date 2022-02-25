Russian Doll season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series' return

Russian Doll season 2 has been a long time coming. The first season dropped back in 2019, meaning there will have been more than three years between installments of the hit Netflix show – but it looks like the new episodes will be worth the wait. While we don't have a specific release date yet, we know season 2 of the time loop comedy drama is coming soon, and Netflix has released some first look images to tide us over before the first trailer is released.

We've got the lowdown on the cast, including returning faces and new characters, as well as some quotes from creator, showrunner, and star Natasha Lyonne on what we might be able to expect from the plot of the new season and the show's new characters. So, for all that and more, scroll on to find out everything we know so far about Russian Doll season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In early February 2022, series star Natasha Lyonne shared a post on Instagram where she said season 2 was "coming soon". Variety reported a spring 2022 release date, which is in line with that announcement, but Netflix has yet to confirm anything.

The show was renewed for season 2 back in June 2019 and filming began in March 2021 after delays due to COVID-19, so it's certainly been a long road to release.

Russian Doll season 2 trailer: when can we expect one?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The trailer for season 1 was released just under a month before the episodes dropped on Netflix – the trailer arrived on January 9, 2019, with the show following on February 1 that same year. It's hard to predict exactly when we might get a teaser for season 2 of Russian Doll without knowing the new season's release date, but it's safe to say that you should keep your eyes peeled starting now.

Russian Doll season 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

First thing's first, Russian Doll co-creator and showrunner Natasha Lyonne returns as protagonist Nadia Vulvokov, the software engineer stuck in a time loop reliving her 36th birthday party night after night. The first look images released by Netflix also show that Charlie Barnett is back as Alan Zaveri, another character stuck in his own time loop, and Greta Lee is back as Nadia's friend Maxine. Plus, Rebecca Henderson is returning as Nadia and Maxine's friend Lizzy.

As for new characters, Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy joins the cast in an undisclosed role. According to Lyonne, Murphy's character is an unexpected "ally" to Nadia, as well as a "core component and the heart of the season". She told Entertainment Weekly : "There's some serious motherfuckers on that Russian Doll show – on a human level – and she's definitely one of the good guys."

District 9 star Sharlto Copley and House of Cards' Carolyn Michelle Smith have also joined the cast for season 2, but their roles are also being kept under wraps.

Russian Doll season 2 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Warning: Russian Doll season 1 spoilers ahead.

Russian Doll season 1 ended with Nadia and Alan finally escaping their respective time loops that caused them to die abruptly before waking up again to relive the same day over and over. The season finale saw the pair get trapped in separate timelines where they run into alternate, pre-time loop versions of each other. They manage to prevent the other dying for the first time, thus putting an end to their respective Groundhog Days.

Lyonne told Entertainment Weekly that season 2 picks up four years after the end of season 1, when Nadia and Alan "must sift through their pasts via an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most iconic locales."

That's about as much as she's willing to give away, though. "I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story," she said.

"We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling... It's for sure a puzzle box. With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can't believe we pulled it off."

For more on the latest Netflix shows, check out our guides to The Witcher season 3 and Umbrella Academy season 3. For what to watch now, read up on the best Netflix shows now playing.