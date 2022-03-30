Bruce Willis stepping away from acting following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family has announced that the actor is stepping away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a condition that can affect someone's ability to speak, write, and understand both written and verbal language.

A statement from the family reads: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that.

"Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

The Hollywood legend has had one hell of a career, making his feature film debut in a poorly reviewed (but commercially successful) romantic comedy before being catapulted into stardom after playing Detective John McClane in 1988 blockbuster Die Hard. Willis even released his own pop-blues album around the same time, releasing a chart-topping cover of "Respect Yourself" featuring The Pointer Sisters.

Willis would go on to play troubled child psychologist Malcolm Crowe in M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, an aging boxer on the run in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, and a former Special Forces major in Luc Besson's sci-fi action film The Fifth Element.

Decades of exceptional work in the industry earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and the 67-year-old actor has continuously put out multiple films nearly every year since. Willis continued to work right up until his diagnosis, starring in a total of eight movies in 2021, with five set to be released in 2022.

Our thoughts are with Willis and his family.