Chad Stahelski wants Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, and more in John Wick universe

By Lauren Milici
published

A fifth John Wick film is (hopefully) on the horizon

John Wick 4
John Wick director Chad Stahelski has revealed his dream list of actors for the franchise's potential fifth installment.

"There's a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mind was Cillian Murphy. I'm a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in," Stahelski told The Direct (opens in new tab). "Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that and went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She's awesome.' I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I've been dying to work with her ever since. I'm such a huge fan."

Stahelski continued his list by mentioning Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett, Robert Downey Jr., Peter Dinklage, and Sean Bean.

"Some of those guys I think are magical," added Stahelski. "I’d die for a chance with any of those people."

John Wick: Chapter 4 had a franchise-best opening weekend, raking in $73.5 million in the US and $64 million worldwide, bringing in a total of $137.5 million. Though Stahelski previously stated that he and Reeves want to give the films a 'rest' for a moment, a fifth installment is inevitable given Chapter 4's success.

Two Wick spin-offs are currently in the works: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as Rooney, a dancer-turned-assassin for the ruthless Ruska Roma crime family, is slated for a 2024 spring/summer release. The Continental, a prequel mini-series that follows a young Winston and Charon (played by Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick in the film franchise), is set for a September release on Peacock. Keanu Reeves, Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and McShane are all expected to make cameos in Ballerina.

John Wick 4 is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.

