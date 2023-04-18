Chad Stahelski wants Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, and more in John Wick universe

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has revealed his dream list of actors for the franchise's potential fifth installment.

"There's a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mind was Cillian Murphy. I'm a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in," Stahelski told The Direct (opens in new tab). "Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that and went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She's awesome.' I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I've been dying to work with her ever since. I'm such a huge fan."

Stahelski continued his list by mentioning Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett, Robert Downey Jr., Peter Dinklage, and Sean Bean.

"Some of those guys I think are magical," added Stahelski. "I’d die for a chance with any of those people."

John Wick: Chapter 4 had a franchise-best opening weekend, raking in $73.5 million in the US and $64 million worldwide, bringing in a total of $137.5 million. Though Stahelski previously stated that he and Reeves want to give the films a 'rest' for a moment, a fifth installment is inevitable given Chapter 4's success.

Two Wick spin-offs are currently in the works: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as Rooney, a dancer-turned-assassin for the ruthless Ruska Roma crime family, is slated for a 2024 spring/summer release. The Continental, a prequel mini-series that follows a young Winston and Charon (played by Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick in the film franchise), is set for a September release on Peacock. Keanu Reeves, Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and McShane are all expected to make cameos in Ballerina.

