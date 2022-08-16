John Wick prequel series now coming to Peacock in 2023

The Continental, a three-part special event that serves as a prequel to the Keanu Reeves-led action thriller series John Wick, has found a new streaming home at Peacock.

The limited series, which is centered on the hotel predominantly featured within the franchise, was previously slated to premiere on Starz as a Starz Original series. John Wick, Lionsgate's blockbuster, stars Reeves as a former hitman who is forced to reenter the criminal underworld he abandoned. The series also stars Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

"The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise," Peacock President Kelly Campbell said of the decision.

While McShane plays Winston, manager of The Continental, in the films, Colin Woodell will play a younger version in the 1970s-set prequel, with Ayomide Adegun as Charon, Peter Greene, and Mel Gibson as Cormac. The Book of Eli's Albert Hughes will helm the first and last episode with The Lord of the Rings: The Ring's of Power's Charlotte Brandstorm directing the second.

It makes perfect sense for the limited series to make its debut on Peacock, which is the current streaming home for all three John Wick films. Starz is currently home to original shows like P-Valley, Raising Kanan, Shining Vale, and Gaslit.

John Wick 4 is slated for a March 24 2023 release date. For more, check out the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.