Joe Russo won't confirm or deny if he and his brother are returning to Marvel

Joe Russo won't confirm or deny if he and his brother Anthony are coming back to Marvel.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on a deal if we were in the middle of it," Joe Russo told Variety, after it was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal that Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney led to an "impasse" in talks between Marvel and the Russos about directing another movie.

"I'm glad that the lawsuit's resolved," Joe added. "I do think it was indicative of significant change that's been happening. The resolution speaks volumes about the respect for artists moving forward in this changing landscape."

Johansson sued Disney for an alleged breach of contract after Black Widow was released simultaneously on Disney Plus Premier Access and in theaters earlier this year. The suit has since been settled, and Johansson is confirmed to be teaming with Disney again to star in a movie based on the Tower of Terror theme park ride.

The Russo brothers have directed four Marvel movies together: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It's unclear what project they'd be helming if they did return to the studio, but Secret Wars certainly seems a possibility.

"[Secret Wars] would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that's what really excites us about the story – the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga," Anthony told BroBible in 2020.

The next Marvel release to arrive will be Eternals, which hits the big screen this November 5. Then, on Disney Plus, there's Hawkeye, which debuts its first two episodes this November 24.

