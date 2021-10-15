Hawkeye gets a new trailer – and the first two episodes will debut on Disney Plus together

The Hawkeye series has a new trailer – and the first two episodes will be debuting together on Disney Plus this November.

The footage gives us another look at Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop on their Christmassy adventure, with Clint finding himself going up against some new enemies when they attack him and his family. There's also more from that Captain America themed musical, and plenty of arrow-flying action. Linda Cardellini reprises her role as Laura Barton, too. Check it out above.

The Marvel series arrives this November 24, and the first two episodes releasing together means the way is clear for The Book of Boba Fett in December. If Hawkeye released weekly as normal, its season finale would have clashed with the Star Wars show's premiere on December 29.

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner has said of Clint's new protégé. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Before Hawkeye arrives, Eternals will be hitting the big screen on November 5, and Marvel rounds out the year with the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home this December 17. We'll have to wait a while longer for Ms. Marvel, though, as it's looking like the series has been pushed to 2022.

While you wait, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.