Jeffrey Dahmer's victims' relatives criticize Netflix over series

Another relative of a Jeffrey Dahmer victim has spoken out against Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, condemning the crime drama for using actual names and events without consulting the real-life people they involve first.

Despite becoming one of the streamer's most successful TV titles ever, the series has proven controversial since its release on September 21. Over the last few weeks, subscribers have slammed Netflix for filing it in the 'LGBTQ' category (which later led to the tag's removal), while some of the family members of the 17 individuals Dahmer killed have also slammed the show for "making money off of this tragedy."

When approached by The Guardian (opens in new tab) to talk about the episode that focuses on her late son, 31-year-old Tony Hughes, who was murdered by Dahmer in 1991, Shirley Hughes said: "I don't see how they can do that. I don't see how they can use our names and putting out that stuff out that like there."

"It didn't happen like that," she continued, before admitting that it is too difficult to discuss Tony's death and politely ending their call, the publication states.

Created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, Dahmer sees Evan Peters play the infamous Milwaukee murderer, who was gay, and whose internalized homophobia was thought to have influenced his crimes against other gay men and men of color. Richard Jenkins stars as Jeffrey's father Lionel, Molly Ringwald appears as his stepmother Shari, and Niecy Nash brings his neighbor Glenda Cleveland to life.

Tony's interaction with Dahmer are not the only aspects of his life explored in episode 6, poignantly titled 'Silenced'. It highlights how he lost his hearing as an infant when a doctor misprescribed him medication, his aspirations as a model, how he would often communicate with hand-written notes, and his close bond with his mother and sister. In the show, he is played by deaf actor and former reality television star Rodney Burford, and meets Dahmer on a night out. It's implied that after spending the night together, Dahmer kills Hughes before donating money to a search effort that his victim's mother and other relatives organized following his sudden disappearance.

Shortly after Dahmer premiered on Netflix, Eric Perry – cousin of Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey – took to Twitter to explain that his family found out about the show when "everyone else did." He added: "They don't notify families when they do this. It's all public record, so they don't have to notify (or pay!) anyone."

"So when they say they're doing this "with respect to the victims" or "honoring the dignity of the families", no one contacts them. My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there's another Dahmer show. It's cruel."

After one of the men he lured back to his apartment managed to escape and alert the authorities in 1991, Dahmer was arrested and was sentenced to life in prison the following year. He was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994, aged 34.

