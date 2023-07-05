Jason Blum is "looking forward to finding more" horror video games to make into movies. Later this year, his production company, Blumhouse, is set to release Five Night at Freddy's, a supernatural thriller based on Scott Cawthon's playable series of the same name – and Blum hopes it'll wind up being the first of many.

While promoting new sequel Insidious: The Red Door, the producer was asked by Discussing Film whether the positive reaction to Five Nights at Freddy's online promotion has already opened the door for more adaptations, to which he replied: "Well, I think the right video games make great source material for movies."

"I mean, you saw that even with [The Super Mario Bros. Movie]. It's a different genre, but it was an amazingly successful movie," Blum continued. "I certainly hope that's the case [with Five Nights at Freddy's]. James [Wan] is actually a big gamer and we have a games division of our company that we've been working on. I'm definitely looking forward to finding more games that are popular and that we could turn into horror movies."

During the interview, Blum was also asked about Blumhouse's upcoming merger with Wan's Atomic Monster. "Our agreement is almost done. It's almost official, so we're both excited about that," he said. "It's not new for us, you know? We collaborated on M3GAN, and we've collaborated on all these Insidious movies.

"The results of our collaborations, I should say, have been very positive. So for the fans, I think the good news is, instead of one movie every couple of years, it'll be [new movies] every year," Blum teased. "Some movies will be more Atomic Monster, some movies will be more Blumhouse. But both of the company's DNA will be in all of our movies. I think that will, ultimately, make for better movies for the fans and more of them."

Back in March, it was announced that Wan and Blum are teaming up to develop a Dead by Daylight film, which will take inspiration from Behavior Interactive's multiplayer survival horror. In the game, one person must become the Killer, and murder the remaining four players before time runs out. On the flip side, the Survivors must work together to fix five generators, all the while trying to avoid being caught.

With expansion packs, the Killer can take the guise of various villains throughout horror movie history, including Ghostface, Leatherface, Pinhead, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and even a Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

Insidious: The Red Door releases on July 7, while Five Nights at Freddy's is due in theaters on October 27. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way in 2023 and beyond.