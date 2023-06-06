The final trailer for Insidious: The Red Door has arrived – and we already have nightmares.

The fifth and final installment sees the original cast return for the end of the Lambert family saga. But the Lamberts aren't the only ones returning – the Lipstick-Face Demon is back and ready to haunt our dreams for all eternity. Scares aside, it wouldn't be a proper sendoff without him.

"In order to put their demons to rest, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door," the official synopsis reads.

The original cast from the very first film – Wilson, Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor – returns with Wilson behind the director's chair in his directorial debut. Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Firestarter, The Quarry) penned the screenplay from a story by Leigh Whannell. New cast members include Peter Dager, Jarquez McClendon, Sinclair Daniel, and Succession's Hiam Abbass.

The Insidious franchise has grossed over $542.9 million against a budget of $26.5 million. A sixth film, titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, is on the way, marking the first spin-off in the franchise. Screenwriter Jeremy Slater is set to direct in his directorial debut.

Insidious: The Red Door is set to hit on July 7.