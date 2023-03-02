A Dead by Daylight movie from horror duo James Wan and Jason Blum is in the works

Dead by Daylight is being made into a movie from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Horror duo Jason Blum and James Wan are behind the adaptation of the terrifying interactive horror multiplayer from Behaviour.

The new movie is in the very early stages at the moment with no director or screenwriter on board yet. However, it is likely to closely follow the hugely popular game. This sees one player become the Killer and four others become the Survivors, with the basic premise being that the Killer must try to impale all Survivors on hooks while they try to escape.

The Dead by Daylight universe already features iconic characters from the world of horror, so a Hollywood adaptation feels natural. Alongside original characters, some of the franchises used in the game include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead, Scream, Halloween, Hellraiser, Left 4 Dead, Resident Evil, Saw, Silent Hill, Stranger Things, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

"We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it's imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen," Blum said of the news. "We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life."

