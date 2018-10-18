Jamie Lee Curtis talks Halloween Easter eggs, the possibility of *another* sequel, and more

Who would have thought that scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis would return to the role that made her famous 40 years later? Certainly not me, but having seen the new Halloween movie and spoken to Curtis herself about why she chose to return to the franchise, I can say that it was well worth the wait.

Halloween is a direct sequel to the 1978 original (retconning most of the other sequels) and sees Laurie Strode all grown up and estranged from her daughter and granddaughter who are doing their best to put their family's tragic past behind them. The problem is, Laurie has never been able to move on from what happened, and remains on guard for Michael's return. Something which proves very useful when the serial killer does indeed break out of prison...

I sat down with leading lady Curtis (watch the full interview above) to talk about Halloween and ask her what fans can expect from the upcoming movie. “There are a lot of Easter eggs,” she tells me. “But I can’t tell you [what they are] because then it would be like an Easter egg hunt where I’ve told you there’s the gold and there’s the egg with the $20 in it.”

Fair enough. Curtis did at least give us a hint at one of the big ones though, saying: “There’s one that has been on social media discussed already. It has to do with something that was in my bedroom in the original movie.”

If Halloween proves a box office success, no doubt talk will turn to a sequel, but is there room for another Halloween sequel? “I have no idea what they’re going to do,” says Curtis, unwilling to speak too soon about the future of the franchise. “We did not make this movie to make a sequel. We made this movie because David Gordon Green loved Halloween.”

Halloween hit cinemas this Friday, October 19, 2018.