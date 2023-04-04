James Gunn says his Superman movie will have a different vibe to Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn has shared some new insight into his upcoming Superman movie and has promised it will feel very different from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The reboot is being written and directed by Gunn and will be the first movie in his DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters line-up.

"I learned so much from making these movies," he told Rolling Stone (opens in new tab). "But it’s not like Superman is going to have exactly the same vibe as a Guardians movie. It’s actually quite different." However, Gunn did admit he’s not opposed to bringing Krypto the Superdog into live-action after his success with Rocket. "I think I would have an interest in a live-action Krypto whether or not I had anything to do with Rocket," Gunn laughed when asked about it.

We don’t know too much about Superman: Legacy yet, but Gunn’s co-CEO Peter Safran told Deadline (opens in new tab) it will explore Superman’s early life. "It’s not an origins story," he said. "It focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

There’s no casting news yet either, but Gunn has confirmed Henry Cavill will not be returning for the movie. The director has also been busy shutting down casting rumors on social media too, including Logan Lerman. "Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role," he tweeted (opens in new tab). "Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions."

