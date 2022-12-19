James Gunn releases new statement about DC: "We're not recasting everyone"

James Gunn has taken to Twitter yet again to discuss his and Peter Safran's takeover of the DCEU.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab).

"Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

Gunn has received backlash for his decision to cancel Wonder Woman 3 and recast Henry Cavill as Superman.

"No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions," Gunn continued. "We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

Gunn then stated in a reply to a fan that he will not be recasting all of the current DCEU: "I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We're not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad." He also confirmed that Blue Beetle would still be moving ahead next year.

