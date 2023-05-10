Jack Ryan sets final season release date

Jack Ryan is back in action – and Prime Video has set the release date for the spy thriller’s fourth and final season.

John Krasinski’s CIA agent returns to the field on June 30 with the first two episodes of season 4. The rest of the shorter six-episode season will then air weekly, with the finale dropping on July 14. The third season saw Ryan and the agency narrowly averting a major conflict between the United States and Russia, with John Krasinski’s agent being awarded the Intelligence Star, and Wright promoted to CIA Director.

The fourth season will also feature Michael Peña’s Ding Chavez. His inclusion marks the widening of the Jack Ryan universe, with Deadline (opens in new tab) previously reporting that a spin-off is potentially in the works over at Amazon.

Jack Ryan has continued to be an under-the-radar hit for Prime Video, with its second season being watched by over five million viewers in its first week – and eventually besting out its big-name peer The Boys in terms of audience numbers according to Nielsen (H/T The Wrap (opens in new tab)).

Krasinski, meanwhile, is soon swapping political loose ends for imaginary friends. He’s written and directed IF, a comedy that centers on a young girl who can see other people’s imaginary friends. The likes of Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt all lend their talents to the movie, which is set for release on May 24, 2024.

Need something to watch until Jack Ryan returns? Here are the best shows on Prime Video, plus a look at the new TV shows coming your way in the rest of 2023.