Jon Krasinski screened behind-the-scenes footage of IF, his upcoming fantasy comedy, for audiences at CinemaCon.

The movie, first announced back in 2019, follows a young girl who discovers she has the ability to see imaginary friends who have been abandoned by the kids they once helped.

"I had this idea for a movie years ago about imaginary friends," Krasinski, who directs and wrote the screenplay, said (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)). "I want this movie to be believing in something bigger…and getting you through something bigger, that’s possible."

“It’s a live-action Pixar film,” Reynolds added in the behind-the-scenes clip. The actor is also producing the film under his Maximum Effort production banner, alongside Krasinski's Sunday Night Productions.

The previously announced cast includes Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr, Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, Steve Carell, and Bobby Moynihan.

New additions to the cast include Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina, and Vince Vaughn.

Some cast members appear in live-action while others provide the voices for the imaginary friend characters.

The film reunites Krasinski and Carrell, who rose to fame after starring in NBC's The Office together, for the first time in nearly 10 years.

IF is set for a theatrical release on May 24, 2024, after its initial November 23, 2023 date was pushed back.