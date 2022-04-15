Margot Robbie's live-action Barbie movie adds Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Hari Nef to its cast

Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Hari Nef have all joined the cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role.

The news comes just after Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey were added to the cast in undisclosed roles – though Ferrell is rumored to be playing the CEO of a toy company which may or may not be Mattel. Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera also star, with Rylan Gosling taking on the role of Barbie's famous beau Ken.

Greta Gerwig is set to direct, having written the screenplay with partner Noah Baumbach. A live-action Barbie movie starring Amy Schumer, who penned the script alongside sister and creative partner Kim Caramele, was first announced in 2016. Schumer left the project in 2017 because of 'creative differences' with Sony, who later hired Gerwig and Baumbach to take the film in a different direction. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Though we're expecting the movie to feature a pink plastic corvette and a Malibu dream house, Robbie has stated that viewers are in for something completely and totally different.

"The name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted,' " she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Rae, creator of HBO's Insecure, recently re-upped her deal with the network for eight figures, and will star alongside Ashton Kutcher in Vengeance, B.J. Novak's directorial feature debut. After lending his voice to The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Cera is playing Schumer's dorky love interest on Hulu's Life & Beth. Nef was recently seen in HBO Max's And Just Like That, and will star opposite Ruby Rose in Kyle Newman's new comedy 1Up.

Barbie is expected to hit theaters next year. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.